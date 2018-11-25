Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 690,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.