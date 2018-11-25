Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Raised by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 654.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 419.79 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

