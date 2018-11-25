Helio Resource (HRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Helio Resource Corp (CVE:HRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Helio Resource (CVE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Helio Resource Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. It holds interests in the Saza Makongolosi project covering 238 square kilometers located in the Lupa Goldfield, southwest Tanzania. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

