Head-To-Head Survey: REGI U.S. (RGUS) versus Capstone Turbine (CPST)

REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) and Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

REGI U.S. has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Turbine has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REGI U.S. and Capstone Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGI U.S. N/A N/A -1,524.50% Capstone Turbine -13.21% -46.55% -19.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of REGI U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REGI U.S. and Capstone Turbine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGI U.S. N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A Capstone Turbine $82.84 million 0.58 -$10.02 million ($0.20) -3.50

REGI U.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstone Turbine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REGI U.S. and Capstone Turbine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGI U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00

Capstone Turbine has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Capstone Turbine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than REGI U.S..

Summary

Capstone Turbine beats REGI U.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc., through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications. The company also offers RadMax compressor that acts as a positive-displacement and centrifugal compressor; and RadMax combined function devices, which comprises two cams connected by a common driveshaft in a single housing. In addition, it offers RadMax positive-displacement pumps; and RadMax internal/external combustion engines. REGI U.S., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

