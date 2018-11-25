Head-To-Head Survey: MINDBODY (MB) & CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of MINDBODY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY $182.63 million 6.72 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -85.33 CooTek (Cayman) $37.33 million 9.61 -$23.66 million N/A N/A

MINDBODY has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY 0 7 6 0 2.46 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00

MINDBODY presently has a consensus target price of $33.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than MINDBODY.

Profitability

This table compares MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY -16.91% -9.15% -5.64% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats MINDBODY on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

