Head to Head Survey: Forward Industries (FORD) vs. Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forward Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.54 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Forward Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Industries and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Industries beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

