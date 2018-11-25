Head-To-Head Review: Origin Agritech (SEED) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Agritech and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Origin Agritech does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.37 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.36 $120.80 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Origin Agritech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

