Head-To-Head Review: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) vs. CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (CRWOY)

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grana y Montero SAA and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero SAA $1.93 billion 0.22 $45.61 million ($0.31) -10.19 CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Grana y Montero SAA.

Risk and Volatility

Grana y Montero SAA has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grana y Montero SAA and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero SAA 0 0 0 0 N/A CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grana y Montero SAA and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero SAA -3.69% -7.79% -2.52% CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grana y Montero SAA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR beats Grana y Montero SAA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities; and mining related services, such as earthworks, blasting, loading, and hauling ore. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The Technical Services segment provides operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets; information technology (IT) services, includes IT outsourcing, systems integration, application, and business process outsourcing services; and electricity networks services (maintenance) for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

