Head to Head Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) and Its Peers

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CZWI) is one of 93 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Citizens Community Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million $4.28 million 17.65 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors $900.02 million $169.19 million 18.28

Citizens Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 7.16% 0.56% Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 14.43% 8.46% 0.84%

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Community Bancorp Competitors 386 1264 1155 80 2.32

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp rivals beat Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

