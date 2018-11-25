Head-To-Head Contrast: Biocorrx (BICX) vs. Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocorrx and Acadia Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $650,000.00 28.99 -$29.70 million N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare $2.84 billion 0.98 $199.83 million $2.30 13.76

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx -1,165.09% -241.46% -1,060.56% Acadia Healthcare 7.43% 7.71% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biocorrx and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Healthcare 0 7 4 0 2.36

Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Risk and Volatility

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biocorrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Biocorrx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant. It is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX102, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. The company distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It also provides outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder. In addition, the company provides mental health services; rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 582 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 17,800 beds in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

