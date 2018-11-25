Head to Head Analysis: La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Luvu Brands (LUVU)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) and Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

89.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Luvu Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy $1.58 billion 0.83 $80.86 million $1.81 15.61 Luvu Brands $16.43 million 0.22 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Dividends

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Luvu Brands does not pay a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for La-Z-Boy and Luvu Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Luvu Brands.

Profitability

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy 5.43% 15.33% 10.54% Luvu Brands 1.21% -9.53% 5.61%

Volatility & Risk

La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands has a beta of -2.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Luvu Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 535 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 542 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual furniture products worldwide. The company provides sexual positioning furniture products under the brand name of Liberator; top-of-bed comfort pillows under the Avana brand name; and casual fashion furniture, child beanbags, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats, and daybeds under the brand name of Jaxx. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of products to retailers and mass merchants. The company markets its products directly through various Websites that include liberator.com, liberatorshop.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through concept factory store, online mass merchants, and retail stores. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.