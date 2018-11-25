Head-To-Head Analysis: Celsion (CLSN) & CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Celsion has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Celsion and CTI BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTI BioPharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Celsion currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -4,282.33% -104.30% -48.49% CTI BioPharma -361.97% -85.84% -48.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsion and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 74.17 -$20.40 million ($2.39) -0.83 CTI BioPharma $25.15 million 3.92 -$40.67 million ($1.24) -1.37

Celsion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTI BioPharma. CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Celsion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company's product candidate in pipeline includes tosedostat, a novel oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. It has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; University of Vermont; S*BIO Pte Ltd; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

