H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of HEES opened at $21.46 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

