Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $10,901,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 149.1% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

