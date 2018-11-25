Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $207,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,446,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,020,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 851,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,947,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after buying an additional 228,163 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,361 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

