Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.91. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 71517 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The firm has a market cap of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilks Brothers LLC lifted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 15,156,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,800 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,716,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,289,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares during the period.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

