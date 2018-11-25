Guncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Guncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $196,391.00 and $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guncoin alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004001 BTC.

About Guncoin

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.