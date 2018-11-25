Greggs plc (GRG) Receives GBX 1,185 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

Several equities analysts have commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,225 ($16.01). 189,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 994.50 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.30).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.