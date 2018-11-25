GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GreenSky worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth $180,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.14 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.01.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
GreenSky Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
