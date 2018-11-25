GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GreenSky worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth $180,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.14 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/greensky-inc-gsky-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.