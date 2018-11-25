GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,371 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.02% of GreenSky worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GreenSky stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

WARNING: “GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/greensky-inc-gsky-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.