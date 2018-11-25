Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Elizabeth Blake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,718,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145,375 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 828,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

