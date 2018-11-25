Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 349,990 Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,990 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $21,555,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen J. Hoffman acquired 31,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $64,253.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

