Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/granite-point-capital-management-l-p-has-3-51-million-stake-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.