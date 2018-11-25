Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,345 The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $3,739,886.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,730.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
