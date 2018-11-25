Goldcliff Resource (GCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its primary asset is a 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project encompassing approximately 4,586 acres of mineral rights, including patented and lode claims, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

