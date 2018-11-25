GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00003085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $364,744.00 and approximately $9,726.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00124859 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00189792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.08260958 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027107 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

