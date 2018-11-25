Globeflex Capital L P Invests $147,000 in ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Stock

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $105,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,192 shares of company stock worth $783,478. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. ValuEngine cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of ECOM opened at $10.44 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

