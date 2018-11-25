Glacier Peak Capital LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Glacier Peak Capital LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,570 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meristem LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

