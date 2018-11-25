Glacier Peak Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Glacier Peak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. Noble makes up approximately 0.6% of Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glacier Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Noble by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 421,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97,547 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Noble by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 972,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Noble by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,394,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,910,000 after purchasing an additional 788,704 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

NE stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble Co. PLC has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

