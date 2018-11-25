Gilead Sciences (GILD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,450,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,118,000 after buying an additional 190,370 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

