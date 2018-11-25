Giant (GIC) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $514,537.00 and $7,317.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00005376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00073897 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 2,664,873 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,873 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

