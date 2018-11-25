GFS Advisors LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.11.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

