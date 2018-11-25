GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $87.73 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

