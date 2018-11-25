GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 109.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 1,063,944 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 926,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after buying an additional 619,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Netflix by 1,249.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 467,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $258.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $178.38 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 207.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,058 shares of company stock worth $88,385,559. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.20.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

