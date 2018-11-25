GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from research analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. equinet set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.53 ($35.49).

ETR:G1A opened at €23.42 ($27.23) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a one year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

