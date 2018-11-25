GATX Co. (GATX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.27 Million

Brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $348.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.70 million and the highest is $355.10 million. GATX posted sales of $352.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. GATX had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. GATX has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $429,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,326.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $247,967.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $911,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GATX by 359.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

