Gap Inc (GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. GAP reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAP by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GAP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.