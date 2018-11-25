GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0677

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. GameCredits has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $45,390.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00767702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012088 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,761,638 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BitBay, YoBit, Upbit, Coinrail, Crex24, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

