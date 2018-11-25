Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL)’s share price was up 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Approximately 784,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,640% from the average daily volume of 28,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/galantas-gold-gal-trading-up-14-4.html.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.