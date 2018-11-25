FutCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. One FutCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FutCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FutCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017220 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003838 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00173921 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin (CRYPTO:FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__ . The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FutCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FutCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.