Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$1.68” Price Target for Telson Mining (TSN)

Fundamental Research set a C$1.68 price target on Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,865.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.44. Telson Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.98 million during the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

