FRP (FRPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. FRP has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 376.58% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $91,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 10,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $642,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 436,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

