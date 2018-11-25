Frontier Developments (FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,273.88). Also, insider James Mitchell bought 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 65,349 shares of company stock worth $73,903,654 in the last 90 days.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.