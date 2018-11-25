Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,788 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $25,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 381,955 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,901,000 after acquiring an additional 354,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 299.2% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 471,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.76% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 122.39%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

