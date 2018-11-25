Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of YY worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 9.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 26,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.38 million. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of YY to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

