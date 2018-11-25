Freehold Royalties (FRU) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.81 and a twelve month high of C$15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 643.75%.

In related news, Director Marvin F. Romanow acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,400.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.