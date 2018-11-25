Fosun International Ltd Takes $2 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 232,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 66,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

