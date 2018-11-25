Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 198,238 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,480 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

