Ford Motor (F) Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/ford-motor-f-holdings-boosted-by-redwood-investment-management-llc.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.