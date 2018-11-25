Footy Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024954 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

